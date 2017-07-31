Stocks mixed as technology dip cancels out media rally

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are mixed Monday as Facebook and other technology companies open the week with losses. Media companies are rising following a report that Charter Communications might be bought by a Japanese technology company, and cable network companies Scripps Networks and Discovery Communications agreed to combine. Banks are also trading higher.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index added 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,474 as of 3:30 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average continued to build on its record highs. It gained 89 points, or 0.4 percent, to 21,917. The Nasdaq composite lost 19 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,355. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks dipped 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,427. A majority of the stocks on the New York Stock Exchange rose.

WHAT’S ON? TV: Charter Communications climbed after Bloomberg reported that Japanese conglomerate SoftBank is considering buying the cable TV provider. The report Sunday said that SoftBank initially wanted to combine Charter with Sprint, but after Charter rejected that idea, the technology company may buy Charter outright. Shares of the cable company jumped $19.51, or 5.3 percent, to $389.71, and investors value Charter at about $100 billion. A little more than a year ago it paid $67 billion to buy Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks.

Scripps Networks Interactive rose further after it agreed to be bought by rival cable channel company Discovery Communications for close to $12 billion. Scripps picked up 62 cents to $87.53 and it’s up 30 percent in two weeks on reports the companies would combine. Discovery Networks took the largest loss on the S&P 500 index as it fell $2.37, or 8.8 percent, to $24.43.

Elsewhere, Comcast added 95 cents, or 2.4 percent, to $40.48.

TECH TROUBLE: Technology companies, including some of the most valuable companies on the market, struggled. Facebook lost $2.42, or 1.4 percent, to $170.03. The social media network leaped 8.6 percent last week following a strong second-quarter report. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, shed $11.10, or 1.2 percent, to $947.23 and chipmaker Micron Technology lost $27.84, or 2.7 percent, to $992.20.

E-commerce giant Amazon also slumped $28.44, or 2.8 percent, to $991.60. A disappointing second-quarter report pulled its stock lower last week.

THE QUOTE: About half of the companies in the Standard & Poor’s 500 have reported their second-quarter results, and this week, Apple and other companies will join the fray. Steve Wood, chief market strategist for Russell Investments, said he expects strong earnings for U.S. companies, but he thinks stock markets in other regions will do better.

“The earnings cycle and the economic cycle are earlier stage and the central bank of Europe is going to be providing liquidity over the next year,” he said. “It’s been an eight-and-a-half-year bull market in the U.S. and eight-plus-year economic expansion.”

BANK ON IT: Financial companies did better than the rest of the market. London-based bank HSBC said higher interest rates helped it make more money for its lending business, and it plans to buy back another $2 billion in stock. Its shares climbed $1.20, or 2.5 percent, to $50.10 and Capital One Financial picked up $1.61, or 1.9 percent, to $86.58. Investment management company Invesco gained 54 cents, or 1.6 percent, to $34.98.

LEADERS: Health care companies also rose. Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb jumped $1.65, or 3 percent, to $56.92 to regain some of its losses from Friday. Dynavax Technologies soared after a panel advising the Food and Drug Administration said study data shows its Heplisav-B vaccine is safe for adults. Heplisav-B is intended to prevent hepatitis B infections. It would be the company’s first approved drug. The stock climbed $6.75, or 73 percent, to $16.

TAKEOFF: Boeing continued its rapid ascent following reports it is creating a division that will make electronics used in flight control. Its stock added $1.30 to $242.57. Boeing has given the Dow a 205-point boost over the last four days and the aerospace company’s stock is up 57 percent over the last year. Aviation electronics company Rockwell Collins lost $7.94, or 7 percent, to $105.79 as investors wondered about the effects of Boeing’s plans.

CENTENE IN DECLINE: The health insurer slumped as President Donald Trump considered ending federal cost-sharing payments, which help low-income customers buy insurance through marketplaces created by the 2010 Affordable Care Act. Centene is one of the largest insurers that does business in those marketplaces. Its stock fell $3.19, or 3.9 percent, to $79.50.

ENERGY: The price of oil rose again after its best week of the year. Benchmark U.S. crude added 46 cents to $50.17 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, picked up 13 cents to $52.65 a barrel in London. U.S. crude rose almost 9 percent last week to reach its highest price since late May.

Wholesale gasoline rose 3 cents to $1.71 a gallon. Heating oil added 1 cent to $1.65 a gallon. Natural gas plunged 15 cents, or 5 percent, to $2.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.

BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note stayed at 2.29 percent. High-dividend stocks like phone companies and real estate investment trusts mostly fell.

METALS: Gold fell $1.90 to $1,273.40 an ounce. Silver rose 9 cents to $16.79 an ounce. Copper added 2 cents to $2.89 a pound.

CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 110.24 yen from 110.60 yen. The euro rose to $1.1831 from $1.1760.

OVERSEAS: Germany’s DAX lost 0.4 percent and the CAC 40 of France sank 0.7 percent. The FTSE 100 in Britain made a tiny gain. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.2 percent and the Kospi in South Korea finished little changed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 1.3 percent.

