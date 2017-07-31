10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHY THE U.S. MUST CUT DIPLOMATIC STAFF IN RUSSIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States needs to cut its embassy and consulate staff by 755 under new sanctions from Moscow.

2. GOVERNMENT VOTE DISPUTED IN VENEZUELA

Venezuelan electoral authorities said more than 8 million people voted to create a constitutional assembly endowing President Nicolas Maduro’s ruling socialist party with virtually unlimited powers — a turnout more than double that estimated by outsiders and by opponents who derided the announcement.

3. AP INVESTIGATION FINDS A PATCHWORK OF JUSTICE FOR JUVENILE LIFERS

In an exclusive 50-state investigation, The AP examines how officials are weighing the cases of former teen offenders sent to prison for life with no chance of parole after Supreme Court rulings set out the possibility of freedom for these inmates, many now in their 50s, 60s and 70s.

4. TRANSGENDER SOLDIER FEARS LIFE SETBACK AFTER TRUMP’S TWEET

A transgender soldier finds courage to shed secret, now fears setback to life, career from presidential tweet.

5. WHAT TRUMP IS LOOKING FOR FROM HIS NEW CHIEF OF STAFF

The president is hoping that retired Gen. John Kelly can bring some order to a chaotic White house.

6. WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP TO DECIDE SOON ON ENDING HEALTH PAYMENTS

The White House is insisting that the Senate resume efforts to repeal and replace the nation’s health care law, signaling that President Donald Trump stands ready to end required payments to insurers this week to let “Obamacare implode” and force congressional action.

7. PYONGYANG PRETTIES UP ITS ‘PYRAMID’

While North Korea’s second launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile dominated headlines late last week, Pyongyang quietly unveiled renovations around the capital’s biggest landmark: a futuristic, pyramid-shaped 105-story hotel, the world’s tallest unoccupied building.

8. STUDY SAYS FILMS EXCLUDE WOMEN, HISPANICS

Women, Hispanics and the disabled are among the most underrepresented groups in popular Hollywood films according to a revelatory study examining the ongoing epidemic of inequality on screen and off

9. WHERE INMATES ARE ON THE RUN

Authorities in Alabama say a manhunt is underway after 12 inmates escaped from a jail, including two who were incarcerated on charges of attempted murder.

10. WHO WAS INDUCTED INTO THE BASEBALL HALL OF FAME

“Pudge” Rodriguez couldn’t hide the glee or the tears, and neither could Tim Raines and Jeff Bagwell on the culmination of their baseball journey, as they’re inducted into the sport’s Hall of Fame.