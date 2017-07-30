Exhaustion led Palestinians’ Abbas to undergo medical checks

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Medical doctors and Palestinian officials say 82-year-old Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas suffers from exhaustion and that this led him to undergo medical checks at a West Bank hospital over the weekend.

Hospital officials initially only said that Abbas underwent routine exams and that the results were good.

However, doctors and Palestinian officials said Sunday that Abbas was exhausted. One physician says that Abbas suffered from an inflammation of the stomach, aggravated by stress.

All spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss Abbas’ health with the media.

Abbas’ latest checkups revived the debate over who will succeed him.

In power since 2005, he has refused to groom a successor. In the current disarray in Palestinian political institutions, there is no clear path toward choosing one.