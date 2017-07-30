Open
Close
Sunday, July 30, 2017
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 12:35 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 12:35 a.m. EDT

Beltre doubles for 3,000th hit, 1st from Dominican to do it

The Latest: Raines inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Brouhaha! NJ gov Christie confronts Cubs fan at Brewers game

Farmer’s 2-run double in 11th lifts Dodgers past Giants

Jhonattan Vegas successfully defends Canadian Open title

Julie Ertz caps late US comeback in 4-3 win over Brazil

Kyle Busch ends winless season with Cup victory at Pocono

Iverson no-shows Big3 games in Dallas, league investigating

Seven’s the charm: Dressel ties Phelps’ record with 7th gold

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.