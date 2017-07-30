10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. WHY THE U.S. HAS TO REDUCE DIPLOMATIC STAFF IN RUSSIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States would have to cut its embassy and consulate staff by 755 under new sanctions from Moscow.

2. GOVERNMENT VOTE PROTESTED IN VENEZUELA

Venezuelans stayed away from the polls in massive numbers in a show of protest against a vote to grant President Nicolas Maduro’s ruling socialist party virtually unlimited powers.

3. HOW TRUMP’S TRAVEL BAN HAS AFFECTED ORPHAN KIDS

The U.S. travel bans have stranded more than 100 refugee children who were already matched to waiting American foster families.

4. WHAT TRUMP IS LOOKING FOR FROM HIS NEW CHIEF OF STAFF

The president is hoping that retired Gen. John Kelly can bring some order to a chaotic White house.

5. WHITE HOUSE TELLS SENATE TO PASS HEALTH BILL — OR ELSE

The White House stepped up demands for revived congressional efforts on health care and suggested senators cancel their entire summer break, if needed, to pass legislation.

6. CELLPHONE SERVICE COULD BE SPOTTY FOR ECLIPSE-WATCHERS

Phone companies plan to boost cell coverage in rural areas that will be prime locations for viewing the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse.

7. GOP STILL WANTS CLINTON INVESTIGATION

Democrat Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election, but some Republicans in Congress are intensifying their calls to investigate her and other Obama administration officials.

8. U.S. BOMBERS FLY OVER SOUTH KOREA AFTER NORTH’S 2ND ICBM TEST

The United States flew two supersonic bombers over the Korean Peninsula in a show of force against North Korea following the country’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test.

9. CALL FOR BACK-SEAT ALARMS AFTER 2 KIDS DIE IN ARIZONA

A proposed law that would require carmakers to build alarms for back seats is being pushed by child advocates who say it will prevent kids from dying in hot cars.

10. WHO WAS INDUCTED INTO THE BASEBALL HALL OF FAME

Tim Raines, Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, former Commissioner Bud Selig, Jeff Bagwell and former Atlanta and Kansas City GM John Schuerholz are enshrined in front of over 27,000 fans.