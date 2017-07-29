Spokesman: Palestinian leader in hospital for routine tests

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ spokesman says the 82-year-old leader has been hospitalized for a routine checkup and will be discharged in a matter of hours.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh says Abbas is undergoing regular examinations Saturday at a Ramallah hospital.

Abbas, a smoker, has suffered heart problems in the past, but his doctors have said he is fine. A year ago, Abbas underwent an emergency heart procedure after suffering exhaustion and chest pains. Last month, Abbas dispelled rumors he had suffered a stroke.

Any health scare for Abbas heightens concerns of an uncertain leadership situation in the Palestinian territories — which are divided between two rival governments and where there is no succession plan for the aging leader.

Abbas has no plans to step down or to designate a successor.