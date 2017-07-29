Sjostrom wins 50 fly, sets word record in 50 free at worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Coming off a disappointing loss at the world championships, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom bounced back with a gold medal and a world record.

Sjostrom won the 50-meter butterfly in the first event Saturday. She then returned about an hour later in the semifinals of the 50 freestyle to break the world record. Her time of 23.67 seconds eclipsed the mark of 23.73 set by Germany’s Britta Steffen in a rubber suit at the 2009 worlds in Rome.

Sjostrom won the 50 fly in 24.60. Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands captured the silver and Egypt’s Farida Osman grabbed the bronze.

On Friday, Sjostrom took a bitter loss in the 100 free. She went out too fast on the opening lap and was edged at the wall by Simone Manuel of the U.S. Sjostrom had earlier set a world record in the 100 free on the leadoff leg of the 4×100 free relay.