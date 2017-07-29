LEADING OFF: Hall of a day for Bagwell, Pudge, Raines

A look at what’s happening all around the majors Sunday:

FOREVER FAMOUS

There may be no crying in baseball, but likely there will be a tear or two shed during the speeches on induction day at the Hall of Fame. Star players Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez, former Commissioner Bud Selig and longtime executive John Schuerholz take their places in the shrine at Cooperstown, New York. The forecast calls for sunny skies for the thousands of fans who will gather on a giant field to watch the ceremonies.

HOLD THAT TIGER?

Detroit ace Justin Verlander (5-7, 4.50 ERA) makes his final start before Monday’s trade deadline — he’s been mentioned in swap speculation. The 34-year-old righty has spent his entire career with the Tigers, and is sure to get a big cheer at Comerica Park when he faces Houston. Verlander is 4-0 with a 2.83 ERA in eight starts against the Astros.

SOLID DUDA

Lucas Duda has homered in his first two games since being traded from the New York Mets to Tampa Bay. The longballs haven’t been enough to hold off the Yankees, who try to complete a four-game sweep of the visiting Rays. Brett Gardner already has two walkoff hits in the series for the AL East leaders, who have won six in a row overall.

CHECK HIM

The Mariners will see how outfielder Mitch Haniger is doing, a day after being hit in the face by a 95 mph fastball from Mets ace Jacob deGrom. Blood was dripping from Haniger’s mouth as he walked off the field. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Haniger probably is going on the disabled list.

“Obviously when something like that happens, it’s scary,” Servais said. He’s got no fractures, his teeth are OK, and he’s got a pretty severe laceration on his upper lip. He’s getting some work done on that now. It could have been a lot worse.”