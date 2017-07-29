Known for drama chops, Nicole Kidman is dying to do a comedy

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Nicole Kidman says she never gets offered comedic roles, but she’s game to take one on.

“They always say I’m not funny,” said the actress Saturday at a panel for TV critics to talk about her upcoming role in SundanceTV’s “Top of the Lake.”

The 50-year-old actress said she’s at a point in her life where she’s eager to try anything and isn’t worried about failure.

“I’m willing to fall on my face,” she said.

She also added that she’s learning about comedy from her nine-year-old daughter whom she’s “sure has Lucille Ball in her.”