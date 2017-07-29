Iglesias, Boyd lead Tigers to 5-3 victory over Astros

DETROIT (AP) — Jose Iglesias hit two RBI doubles, Matt Boyd pitched into the seventh inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Houston Astros 5-3 on Saturday night.

Iglesias’ second run-scoring double tied the game at 3 in the seventh. Ian Kinsler then flared a single to center to give Detroit the lead.

Kinsler followed up the single with a spectacular defensive play, racing down the right-field line and leaning into the stands to catch Josh Reddick’s pop fly.

Martinez made it 5-3 with an RBI single in the eighth.

Boyd (5-5) allowed three runs on eight hits in 7 1/3 innings. He struck out five without walking a batter. Justin Wilson, the subject of trade rumors, pitched the ninth for his 13th save.

Francis Martes (3-1) took the loss after relieving Collin McHugh in the seventh. Making his second start of the season, McHugh dominated the Tigers, allowing one run on four hits in six innings. He struck out seven.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball