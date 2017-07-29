Charley Hoffman take 1-shot lead in RBC Canadian Open

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Charley Hoffman birdied the final hole for a 7-under 65 on Saturday at Glen Abbey to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the RBC Canadian Open.

The 40-year-old Hoffman had six birdies in a seven-hole stretch that ended on No. 15, bogeyed the par-4 17th and rebounded with the two-putt birdie on the par-5 18th.

Hoffman had a 17-under 199 total. He won the Texas Open last year for his fourth PGA Tour title.

Kevin Chappell was second. He bogeyed the 18th, hitting his third shot into the water.

Robert Garrigus matched the course record with a 62 to join Gary Woodland at 15 under. Garrigus had two eagles and six birdies to tie the Glen Abbey mark set by Leonard Thompson in 1981 and matched by Andy Bean in 1983, Greg Norman in 1986 and John Merrick in 2013.

Woodland followed his second-round 63 with a 68.