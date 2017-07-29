AP Top Health News at 12:44 a.m. EDT
2017-07-29
Trump threat: End health payments unless there’s an overhaul
Chicago giving departing inmates overdose-reversing drug
Obama’s health care law still needs some patchwork
Judge blocks Arkansas from enforcing 4 abortion restrictions
Turkmenistan bans cars for a day to promote bikes, health
FDA to target addictive levels of nicotine in cigarettes
‘Time to move on’ from health care, Senate GOP leader says
British baby Charlie Gard at center of legal battle dies