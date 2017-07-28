The Latest: Trump drops Priebus, hires Kelly as staff chief

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s firing of Reince Priebus as chief of staff (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the aide he’s replacing as chief of staff, Reince Priebus, is a “good man.”

Trump made the comment to reporters after he tweeted the news that Priebus’ successor as chief of staff is the secretary of homeland security, John Kelly.

He added of the retired Marine general: “John Kelly will do a fantastic job.”

Priebus’ hold on the White House job has long been in question, more so this week after Trump’s new communications director badmouthed him to a reporter for the New Yorker. Trump hired Anthony Scaramucci over Priebus’s objections and Scaramucci reports directly to the president.

Trump is calling Kelly “a true star” of the administration. Trump also tweeted his thanks to Priebus.

___

5:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff.

That means Reince Priebus is out.

Trump tweeted: “I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American.”

Kelly is currently the secretary of Homeland Security.

Trump tweeted that Kelly “has been a true star of my administration.”

Priebus traveled with Trump earlier in the day to an appearance in Brentwood, New York. Trump thanked him for his service and “dedication to his country.”