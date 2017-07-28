Matt Kuchar rallies; Martin Flores leads RBC Canadian Open

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Matt Kuchar rallied to make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open on Friday, a day after fighting dizzy spells.

Coming off a second-place finish Sunday in the British Open, Kuchar shot a 4-under 68 to reach 5 under — leaving him seven strokes behind second-round leader Martin Flores at Glen Abbey.

On Thursday, Kuchar had a couple of dizzy spell and sought medical attention during the round. He has an endorsement deal with tournament sponsor RBC.

Flores shot his second straight 6-under 66. He eagled the par-5 second for the second day in a row.

Gary Woodland (63), Matt Every (68) and Brandon Hagy (68) were a stroke back at 11 under.

Vijay Singh, at 54 the oldest player in the field, had a 68 to join Kevin Chappell (69), Ryan Ruffels (67), Charley Hoffman (66) and Harold Varner III (65) at 10 under. Singh won the 2004 tournament at Glen Abbey, beating Canadian Mike Weir in a playoff.

Defending champion Jhonattan Vegas was 9 under after a 69.

Top-ranked Dustin Johnson shot 69 to reach 8 under. Graham DeLaet (68) and Mackenzie Hughes (69) were the only Canadians to make the cut, also completing 36 holes at 8 under.

Bubba Watson matched playing partner Kuchar at 5 under, following an opening 66 with a 73.