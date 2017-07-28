Leading Disney parks ‘Imagineer’ Martin Sklar dies at 83

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the central figures behind Disney’s theme parks around the world has died.

Martin A. “Marty” Sklar had a role in the opening of every Disney park, starting with the original Disneyland in 1955.

Disney spokeswoman Suzi Brown confirmed Sklar’s death for The Associated Press. A Disney statement says he died Thursday at his Hollywood Hills home at age 83. No details were released on his cause of death.

Sklar was still a college student at UCLA when he was hired to create The Disneyland News for the original park, then became a full-time Disney employee the following year.

For over five decades he was an “Imagineer,” leading the development and expansion of the company’s parks.

Disney CEO Bob Iger says Sklar was “legendary” in the Disney community.