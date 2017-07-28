AP NewsBreak: MLB plans Asian, England games for ’19, ’20

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball plans to start the 2019 and 2020 seasons in Asia and play regular-season games in England in June of both years.

The collective bargaining agreement reached in November was finalized and sent to the clubs Friday, and it contains a schedule for international play through 2021 along with how much extra money each player will receive for making the trips.

The agreement calls for the season opener to be played in Asia in 2018 and 2020 and specifies Japan for 2019. However, plans have not progressed for a 2018 Asian opener and those games are now unlikely, according to a baseball official familiar with the planning. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because no statement was authorized.

A two-game series between Cleveland and Minnesota in San Juan, Puerto Rico, already has been announced for next April 17-18, and the agreement calls for an additional series in Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic in May 2020.

Series in Mexico are planned for each April from 2018-21 and for May in 2019 and 2021.