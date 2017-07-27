State fair to open without rides after deadly malfunction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State Fair will be open Thursday, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when an “aggressive thrill” ride broke apart.

But officials say the rides won’t be running until they’re all determined to be safe.

Dramatic video captured by a bystander Wednesday evening shows the Fire Ball ride swinging and spinning when it crashes into something and part of the ride flies off. Screams are heard as passengers are thrown to the ground.

Officials say the man who was killed was one of several people who were thrown. Three of the injured are in critical condition.

Officials say the ride had passed its inspections.

In a statement early Thursday, the fair says its “hearts are heavy for the families of those involved.”