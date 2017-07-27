Solar Eclipse 2017

New Country 92.3 introduces you to the brightest new country stars…the total eclipse of the sun is August 21st! You can’t look directly at this star, but you CAN pick up New Country Solar Shades! Pick up your glasses ANYTIME the Home Team is on the go or at Sunset Ford starting August 14th! See when we’ll be in YOUR neighborhood to pick up your FREE Solar Shades with the list below!

Headed out to view the eclipse? According to NASA’s website, be sure to follow these safety tips:

Stand still and cover your eyes with your eclipse glasses or solar viewer before looking up at the bright sun. After glancing at the sun, turn away and remove your filter — do not remove it while looking at the sun.

Do not look at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars, or other optical device. Similarly, do not look at the sun through a camera, a telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while using your eclipse glasses or hand-held solar viewer — the concentrated solar rays will damage the filter and enter your eye(s), causing serious injury. Seek expert advice from an astronomer before using a solar filter with a camera, a telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device.

If you are within the path of totality, remove your solar filter only when the Moon completely covers the sun’s bright face and it suddenly gets quite dark. Experience totality, then, as soon as the bright sun begins to reappear, replace your solar viewer to glance at the remaining partial phases

For additional safety tips, please be sure to read the rest of the article here.

Many communities are hosting special events to view and learn about the 2017 solar eclipse. Here are a few local events from the NASA Eclipse website:

*Totality MO 2017 – Chesterfield Missouri’s only viewing experience of the 2017 Solar Eclipse.

*Washington, MO’s TOTAL PACKAGE – View the eclipse from the Washington, MO Fairgrounds! Free event will have food, drink and souvenir vendors, live music and more.

*St. Clair, MO Darkening of the Sun Festival of Music and Arts

*St. Charles, MO Total Solar Eclipse at the Cell – 360 degree uninterupted views from St. Charles County’s highest publicly accessible point and educational event

*Eureka, MO Total Eclipse on the Farm (Brookdale Farms)

*De Soto Public Library Viewing Party – All day educational event and viewing party

*St. Charles County Parks – Quail Ridge Park – Total Solar Eclipse

What is an eclipse and how does it work? NASA has provided a great video (below) that breaks down the 2017 eclipse.

Quick facts from the NASA eclipse website:

*St. Louis Missouri has a local mid-eclipse time of 1:18p.

*The next total solar eclipse in the US will take place April 8th, 2024.

*Want to photograph the eclipse on your phone? Be sure to get a solar filter so that the light intensity does not destroy your camera. NASA also suggests practicing photos on the moon before hand.

*Missouri Parks in the path of totality include Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site & Harry S Truman National Historic Site.

Full Eclipse 101 Frequently Asked Questions and Answers here.