Last time Guns N’ Roses were in St. Louis was way back in 1991 when Axl Rose got upset at a photographer, jumped into the crowd to grab the camera then got angry and left the stage…which caused the fans to riot. Axl was charged with inciting a riot, but charges were dropped a year later.

This time around there is a VERY long list of items you cannot bring into the show…Broadway thinks some of these are kinda strange.