GOP’s repeal of insurance mandate could backfire

WASHINGTON (AP) — Getting rid of the Affordable Care Act’s highly unpopular penalty for not having health insurance could backfire on Republicans, prompting significant premium increases if it were actually to pass.

Experts say premiums would go up because insurers fear that without a legal requirement to carry insurance, some healthy people would drop their coverage. That would leave insurers with a pool of sicker, costlier customers.

How big an increase? A widely cited estimate is 20 percent.

Repealing the insurance requirement is the centerpiece of the Senate GOP’s latest health care bill.

But Republicans say it is only a strategy to keep the legislation moving forward.

They’re saying the end result after a House-Senate conference would be a comprehensive bill.