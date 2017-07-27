Germans find illegal software in Porsche model, order recall

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s transport minister says that what authorities consider illegal software has been found in a Porsche diesel model, and they will order a recall of the cars.

Alexander Dobrindt said Thursday that the model affected is a Cayenne 3-liter TDI that is still in production. He said that authorities will order an obligatory recall as in previous such cases. He added that 7,500 such vehicles have been registered in Germany and some 22,000 across Europe.

Dobrindt said that the finding of the “defeat device” software resulted from tests carried out by German authorities. He said that “a so-called warm-up strategy” is triggered when cars are being tested that is not activated during normal driving.