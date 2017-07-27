Chinese billionaire convicted in United Nations bribery case

NEW YORK (AP) — A Chinese billionaire who wanted to build a United Nations center in Macau has been convicted at his New York bribery trial.

The verdict was returned Thursday in Manhattan federal court against Ng Lap Seng (ihng-LAP’-sihng). He was convicted of bribery, conspiracy and money laundering charges.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Ng from 2010 to 2015 bribed two U.N. ambassadors with hundreds of thousands of dollars to support his project to build a U.N. conference center.

Defense lawyers contended that Ng only paid money when he was asked to spend it to speed the project along.