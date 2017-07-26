Toni Morrison, Joan Didion among those in PEN online archive

NEW YORK (AP) — Speeches by Toni Morrison, Joan Didion and Pablo Neruda are among the highlights of an online multimedia archive unveiled by PEN America.

The literary and human rights organization told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the archive has been in the works since 2011. The project’s completion was enabled by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The website covers PEN gatherings over the past half-century, beginning in 1966.

It includes more than 1,500 hours of audio and video recordings.