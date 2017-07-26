McCain delivers a key health care vote, scolding message

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain has cast a crucial vote in the Republican drive to repeal “Obamacare.” But he also had a scolding message. In a speech to his Senate colleagues, McCain condemned the tribal politics gripping the nation.

Confronting an aggressive brain cancer, the 80-year-old Arizonan served notice he would not vote for the GOP legislation as it stands now. McCain said his fellow lawmakers “should stop listening to the bombastic loudmouths on the radio, television and the internet.” He said “They don’t want anything done for the public good.”

Even though he voted for debate to proceed, McCain said he would not vote for this bill “as it is today.”