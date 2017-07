Every morning at 6:36,7:36, 8:36 Becca updates us on what’s trending in country music.

Darius Rucker new album name AND Kelsea Ballerini wrote 200 songs for her new album.

FGL on CMT Crossroads with Backstreet Boys AND Sam Hunt’s “Body Like A Back Road” ties the record for most weeks at #1.

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren bicker about Twitter?