HBO doc ‘Baltimore Rising’ explores life after Freddie Gray

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The producers and participants in “Baltimore Rising” say national and local media sensationalized the protests that erupted after the death of Freddie Gray, but that their new documentary humanizes the narrative.

Activists Kwame Rose and Makayla Gilliam-Price appeared alongside director Sonja Sohn Wednesday at the Television Critics Association’s summer meeting to discuss the documentary premiering on HBO in November.

Those activists and Baltimore Police Lt. Melvin Russell say media coverage of the participants in protests against police brutality have created deeper divides in society.

He urged the media attending Wednesday’s meeting to create more “relational equity” to engender trust among community members and police.