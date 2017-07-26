Giants trade infielder Eduardo Nunez to Red Sox

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Infielder Eduardo Nunez has been traded from the San Francisco Giants to the Boston Red Sox for a pair of minor leaguers.

Minor league right-handers Shaun Anderson and Gregory Santos were sent to San Francisco in the deal announced Tuesday night.

The deal was finalized during San Francisco’s 11-3 win over Pittsburgh and announced after the game.

Nunez started at third base, hit a two-run double and scored twice before he was removed for a pinch hitter in the fifth inning. The veteran infielder, who was hit by a pitch in the left elbow earlier in the game, was shown on television shaking hands with teammates in the Giants clubhouse.