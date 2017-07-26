Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has book deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has a book deal.

Henry Holt and Co. told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Abrams’ “Minority Leader: How to Lead from the Outside and Make Real Change” is scheduled for next spring. According to Holt, her book will combine her life story with “real-world, how-to advice” for women and minorities. Abrams, a Democrat, is hoping to become the country’s first black woman governor.

Her candidacy was endorsed this week by Georgia congressman and civil-rights leader John Lewis. Four Republicans and two Democrats are in the 2018 race to replace Gov. Nathan Deal, a Republican limited to two terms.