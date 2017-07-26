Ex-Fiat Chrysler executive charged in union official payoff

DETROIT (AP) — A former Fiat Chrysler executive has been charged in Detroit with giving $1.2 million in various gifts to a UAW vice president and other senior union managers.

Alphons Iacobelli (IKE-uh-belly) was indicted Wednesday in an alleged conspiracy involving UAW vice president General Holiefield and Holiefield’s wife, Monica Morgan. Holiefield died in 2015.

The indictment says a $262,000 mortgage was paid off on the couple’s home in suburban Detroit.

Iacobelli was Fiat Chrysler’s vice president for employee relations through 2015 and the company’s key executive in labor negotiations. Holiefield was responsible for negotiating with Fiat Chrysler on behalf of the United Auto Workers.

The government says the payments came from the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center in Detroit. Morgan’s lawyer declined comment. A message seeking comment has been left for Iacobelli’s lawyer.