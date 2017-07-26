Court: Violence law unfair to gay South Carolina couples

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — People in same-sex relationships in South Carolina should get the same legal protections against domestic violence as heterosexual couples, the state’s highest court ruled Wednesday, deeming a portion of the state’s criminal domestic violence statute unconstitutional.

The court had been asked to weigh in after a woman tried to get a protective order against her former fiancée, also a woman, and was denied.

Current law defines “household members” as a spouse, former spouse, people with a child in common, or men and women who are or have lived together. It does not include unmarried same-sex couples.

South Carolina Chief Justice Costa Pleicones, who wrote the majority opinion, said during oral arguments in March 2016 that he felt the law was “pretty clearly unconstitutional in its discriminatory impact upon same-sex couples.” He asked attorneys to propose a remedy. Bakari Sellers, an attorney for the woman who brought the case, argued the domestic violence provision can be changed to include all couples.

In his opinion, Pleicones pointed out lawmakers have over the years addressed the definition of “household members” as covered under domestic violence protections in 1994, amending the language from “persons” living together to “male and female.” In 2015, during a massive overhaul of South Carolina’s criminal domestic violence law, legislators made changes including increasing penalties for offenders but left the gender-based definition intact.

The U.S. Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause, the court wrote, states, “No state shall … deny any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws,” such as a benefit offered to one class of person but not others.

“In this case, we cannot find a reasonable basis for providing protection to one set of domestic violence victims – unmarried, cohabiting or formerly cohabiting, opposite-sex couples – while denying it to others,” the court wrote.

Attorneys for the plaintiff and the state did not immediately comment on the decision.

Other states have addressed this issue since U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 decision legalizing gay marriage nationwide. The Ohio Supreme Court in 2016 adopted the use of gender-neutral references in family court cases. California and Massachusetts proactively changed language in their laws.

