Uruguay: Ex-Gitmo detainee also tried to travel to Russia

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — The government liaison for Guantanamo ex-detainees resettled in Uruguay says one of the men tried to travel to Russia recently in one of at least four attempts by him to leave the South American nation.

Christian Mirza says Syrian native Abu Wa’el Dhiab was not allowed to board the flight to Russia because he lacked an entry visa.

Mirza said Tuesday that Dhiab’s failed trip took place between an attempt to enter South Africa last December and his recent deportation from Morocco after arriving with a false passport.

The man also went missing for weeks last year before turning up in Venezuela.

Uruguay took in Dhiab along with five other former Gitmo prisoners in 2014, he. But he has gone on hunger strike to demand he be allowed to leave.