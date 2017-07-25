The Latest: McCain casts vote to take up health care bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Arizona Sen. John McCain’s return to Congress for the first time since being diagnosed with brain cancer (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Sen. John McCain, battling brain cancer, has voted to move ahead on repealing the Obama health law. McCain returned to the Capitol for the first time since his diagnosis.

Applause and whoops greeted McCain as he entered the chamber. He was diagnosed just a few days ago with brain cancer and has been at his home in Arizona.

He cast a vote to move ahead on the legislation. McCain planned to deliver a speech on the Senate floor after the vote.

3:57 a.m.

Sen. John McCain stands poised to deliver for his party and his president on the health care issue that’s defined the GOP for the past seven years.

The 80-year-old Arizona senator will return to Washington just days after a cancer diagnosis, to cast what could be the deciding vote Tuesday to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace “Obamacare.”

McCain himself campaigned heavily on the “Obamacare” repeal issue last year as he won re-election to a sixth and almost certainly final Senate term. And there could be sweet revenge in defying cancer to undo the signature legislation of the man who beat him for the presidency in 2008, Barack Obama.

