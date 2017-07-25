House rejects effort to move money around to fund VA program

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has rejected a plan to allow the Department of Veterans Affairs to shift $2 billion from other programs to cover a sudden budget shortfall in its Choice program of private-sector care.

Veterans’ groups had opposed taking money from other programs instead of allocating more for the Choice program. It offers veterans federally paid medical care outside the VA and is a priority of President Donald Trump.

The vote was 219-186 on a bill to provide a six-month funding fix, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass.

House negotiators plan to meet with the Senate, where lawmakers are crafting a separate proposal.