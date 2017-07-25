Fired Fox News executive proclaims innocence in lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — A Fox News Channel executive fired because of a sexual harassment case proclaimed his innocence in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that said he was tricked into signing an agreement to keep quiet about the case.

The network had announced earlier this year it was paying $2.5 million to settle an assault claim by former contributor Tamara Holder.

But fired executive Francisco Cortes said he had a consensual relationship with Holder. He said he couldn’t defend himself at the time of the settlement because he had signed an agreement he believed compelled all sides not to talk. Cortes said he was made a scapegoat in Fox’s effort to seem responsive to assault claims.

Cortes is seeking more than $36 million from Fox parent Twenty-First Century Fox. The company declined comment.