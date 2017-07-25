Backstreet Boys, Florida Georgia Line back together on CMT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Backstreet Boys got their first hit country song this year on a collaboration with country duo Florida Georgia Line and now the two powerhouse acts are teaming up for a “CMT Crossroads” episode airing Aug. 30.

The cross-genre television show will feature all-star group performances of their biggest singles, including “I Want It That Way,” ”As Long As You Love Me,” ”Cruise” and “H.O.L.Y.” as well as their partnership on the platinum hit “God, Your Momma, and Me.”

The two bands performed together on the Academy of Country Music Awards this year and are playing a series of baseball stadium tour dates this summer.

Debuting in 2012, “CMT Crossroads” has featured musical mashups between Def Leppard and Taylor Swift, Steven Tyler and Carrie Underwood, and John Mayer and Keith Urban.