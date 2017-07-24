St. Louis-area Jewish mothers chosen for exclusive journey to Israel

St. Louis-area Jewish mothers were chosen for an exclusive “Momentum” journey to Israel July 18- July 25 with the Jewish Women’s Renaissance Project (JWRP) and Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs.

Among the women participating from the St. Louis area is Laura Ellen. “I am so excited to finally be visiting Israel,” said Ellen. “It has been a dream of mine to see the Holy Land, but I never had the opportunity until now. I can’t wait to share this once-in-a-lifetime experience with my family and friends.”

Joining Ellen on the trip Stefanie Levenson, Kristin Friedman, Helene Frischer, Robyn Denorscia, Victoria Singer, Stacy Abeles, Laura Ellen, Bonnie Davis, Jamie Goldstein, Sidni Weglarz, Lynn Freedman, Caryn Fine, Sharon Moulton, Audrey Wasserman, Amy Gage and, Jennifer Klearman.

The Momentum experience includes a rare eight-day journey to Israel, which stretches from the mystical Galilee city of Safed to the ancient desert mountaintop fortress Masada, and features extensive itineraries and curated curricula encompassing everything from Jewish values to contemporary Israeli society. The trips inspire women to connect deeply with their Jewish heritage, and transform themselves, their families – and ultimately their communities and the wider world.

The Momentum journey “is part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen Israel’s relationship with Diaspora communities around the world,” said Dvir Kahana, director-general of Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs. “We are extremely proud of our strategic partnership with the JWRP. We share the vision of empowering Jewish women worldwide as leaders of the next generation with the ability and drive to raise children who are proud of their identity and strongly connected to Israel.”

The Jewish Women’s Renaissance Project (jwrp.org) was founded in 2008, with the mission of empowering women to change the world through Jewish values. Its major project is “Momentum,” an eight-day, highly subsidized life-changing journey to Israel, experienced by over 10,000 participants from 187 partner organizations in 26 countries worldwide. Since 2014, the JWRP has partnered with Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs.

“Our philosophy from the beginning has always been: inspire a woman, you inspire a family. Inspire enough families, you can change a community. Inspire enough communities, you can change the world,” said Lori Palatnik, the JWRP’s founding director.

