Justice Dept. pick could face questions on Russian bank ties

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s pick for a top Justice Department post could face questions about his work for a Russian bank with ties to President Vladimir Putin.

In a letter before his Tuesday confirmation hearing, attorney Brian Benczkowski told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee he represented Alfa Bank. Documents obtained by The Associated Press say Benczkowski got a confidentiality agreement waived so he could talk about the work. Trump tapped Benczkowski to lead the department’s criminal division.

A possible server connection between Alfa Bank and the Trump Organization was widely reported by U.S. media last year. The bank says it was targeted by hackers who created a fake cyber trail to suggest extensive links with businesses owned by Trump.

The New York Times first reported the connection.