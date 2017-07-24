Dems block passage of intelligence bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are blocking the passage of a noncontroversial intelligence policy bill.

Top Democratic lawmakers complain that Republicans are rushing to pass it without open debate at a time when intelligence committees in both chambers are investigating Russian meddling in last year’s election.

Republicans accused Democrats of playing politics with a bill that needs to pass to support critical national security programs.

Monday’s vote was 241 to 163 against passage.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California said she had no problem with the bill itself, but rather the expedited procedure for approving it.

House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office said blocking passage was a “reckless attempt to score political points by tacking on unrelated partisan amendments.”