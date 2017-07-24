Black women picking up firearms for self-defense

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Marchelle Tigner is on a mission to train at least 1 million women how to shoot a firearm. A survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault, she wants to give other women of color the training she hadn’t had.

It may be an uphill climb.

A recent study by the Pew Research Center indicates that just 16 percent of “non-white women” identify themselves as gun owners. That’s compared with about 25 percent of white women.

Other Pew surveys in recent years have shown a growing acceptance of firearms among African-Americans: In 2012, one found that less than a third of black households viewed gun ownership as positive; three years later, that number had jumped. By then, 59 percent of black families saw owning guns as a necessity.