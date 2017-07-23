The Latest: Trump lawyer says there’s no pardon discussion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and his tweet barrage (all times local):

12:40 a.m.

One of President Trump’s personal attorneys says that Trump’s private legal team is not looking into the question of whether the president can pardon himself.

Jay Sekulow tells reporters in Denver, “We’re not researching it because it’s not an issue.”

Sekulow also says there are no discussions about pardons among the president’s private legal team. The White House has been buffeted by an intensifying series of investigations into Russian meddling in the U.S. election last year and possible Trump campaign ties to Russia.

Sekulow, appearing in Denver Saturday night, was responding to questions from reporters about Trump’s tweet earlier Saturday that he has “complete power” to grant pardons.

“I don’t know where this came from. There is nothing to pardon,” Sekulow said.

___

8:40 p.m.

In a barrage of tweets early Saturday, President Donald Trump said he has “complete power” to issue pardons, defended his son in connection with the Russia investigations and took a swipe at Democratic campaign opponent Hillary Clinton.

It was part of a series of messages he posted from his Twitter account starting at daybreak.

It wasn’t the first time the president has sent a rapid-fire series of tweets in a short time span to vent about things bothering him.

___

5:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump woke up early Saturday morning with a lot on his mind, if you read his Twitter feed.

He sent out tweets on a variety of subjects — the Russia investigation, Hillary Clinton, son Don Jr. and health care.

And there was more — the commissioning of the USS Gerald Ford, an Islamic State terrorist who may be dead, his attorney general and his new White House communications aide.

The tweets were unusual in their scope, even for Trump.

___

4:26 p.m.

President Donald Trump remains furious over multiple investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

That subject is prominent among several others the president addressed in nearly a dozen tweets early Saturday morning.

Trump writes that people are asking why what he calls “crimes” by election opponent Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey aren’t being investigated.

___

10 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he has “complete power” to issue pardons, an assertion that comes amid investigations into Russian interference in last year’s presidential election.

The subject of pardons is one of many topics that appears to have occupied the president’s mind Saturday morning.

In an early morning flurry of 10 tweets, Trump commented about pardons, former presidential rival Hillary Clinton, son Don Jr., health care, the USS Gerald Ford, the attorney general and other issues.

Trump writes in one of his 10 messages: “While all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us. FAKE NEWS.”

The Washington Post reports that Trump has inquired about his authority to pardon aides, relatives or even himself.