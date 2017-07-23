Talk of the Town – Lydia Faith Cox Foundation & UCP Heartland Wing Ding

Lydia’s mother’s family founded The Lydia Faith Cox Family Foundation after her death in 2009. The money raised from the foundation’s golf tournament, and other fund raising events, would no longer go towards medical needs, but to help others. The mission of UCP Heartland is to provide the highest quality of programs, services and supports while advancing the independence, productivity and full citizenship of individuals with disabilities in Central and Eastern Missouri and Southwestern Illinois. UCP Heartland provides five primary services, including Children’s Services, Family Support Services, Adult Day Services, Residential Services and Employment Services.

