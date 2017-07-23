Official: Suicide attack hits western neighborhood of Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan government spokesman said a suicide car bomb exploded in a western neighborhood of Kabul, but there were no immediate reports of further casualties.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said the explosion early Monday morning was a suicide car bomb but he couldn’t immediately say whether there were further casualties. Several prominent political leaders, such as Hazara leader Mohammad Mohaqiq, live in western Kabul.

The area has been the scene of several attacks including the suicide attack that killed prominent Shiite Muslim cleric Ramazan Hussainzada last month. Hussainzada was also a senior leader of Afghanistan’s Hazara community.