Jerry Jones backs Elliott again as Cowboys prep for camp

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reiterated his belief that star running back Ezekiel Elliott wasn’t guilty of domestic violence in a case the NFL has been investigating for a year.

Jones said Sunday on the eve of the opening of training camp that Elliott’s case was “not even an issue over he said-she said.” Elliott denied leaving bruises and abrasions on his ex-girlfriend last summer in Columbus, Ohio, where he was a standout for Ohio State. Prosecutors didn’t file charges.

While defending last year’s NFL rushing leader, Jones said he still didn’t want to speculate whether Elliott will get suspended after his involvement in a bar fight about a week before the team flew to California for camp.

Jones said Elliott’s situation and several other off-field issues have “absolutely no impact on the spirit, or the enthusiasm or the expectation,” going into camp for the defending NFC East champion.

___

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL