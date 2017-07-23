California man accused of trying to support terrorist group

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Court documents show a 22-year-old California man has been charged with attempting to support terrorism by allegedly using social media to promote the Islamic State and offering to join the organization.

A court filing unsealed Friday says prosecutors allege that Amer Sinan Alhaggagi also met with undercover agents “to plan a potential terrorist attack.”

Alhaggagi, an Oakland, California, resident, has been in federal custody since November on unrelated charges.

His lawyer tells the San Francisco Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2upkuqY ) that the latest allegations are baseless and stem from idle talk in late-night internet chat rooms.

A federal indictment charges Alhaggagi with attempting to provide material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization.

The indictment does not give details of the social media activity or say who within ISIS Alhaggagi talked to.

