Open
Close
Sunday, July 23, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top U.S. News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

AP Top U.S. News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

The Latest: Officials: Mexico, Guatemala natives on truck

9 die in immigrant-smuggling attempt in sweltering truck

Immigrant deaths in tractor-trailer highlight danger of heat

How smugglers use trucks with sometimes deadly results

O.J. Simpson had a ‘conflict-free life’? Not really

Some urge sprinkler mandates across US after Honolulu fire

Few US cities mandate sprinklers in old residential towers

Groups make DIY bike lanes to show US cities what could be

New York Times asks ‘Fox & Friends’ for apology

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.