The Latest: Norris goes low in first Open round of day

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — The Latest from the British Open (all times local):

12:50 a.m.

The first weekend score is in the books at the British Open — and it’s a good one.

Shaun Norris, playing with a marker after making the cut on the number, shot a 5-under-65 on Royal Birkdale, setting the pace for what could be a day of low scoring.

In near perfect conditions, the South African journeyman made five birdies against no bogeys to move to even par in the tournament.

Norris finished several hours before Jordan Spieth and others on the leaderboard tee off. After a blustery day on Friday, the early players found the course to their liking, with lots of birdies on the board.

10:20 a.m.

Jordan Spieth faces a good forecast and a long wait to take his two-shot lead into the third round of the British Open.

Spieth and Matt Kuchar did not tee off until shortly before 4 p.m. at Royal Birkdale.

After a second round that featured 30 mph wind and bursts of heavy showers in the afternoon, Saturday’s forecast was more dry conditions and only a mild wind off the Irish Sea. Only 10 players were under par at the start of the third round.

Spieth was at 6-under 134. This is the 12th time he has been atop the leaderboard at the end of a round in a major, including the final rounds of the Masters and U.S. Open that he won in 2015.