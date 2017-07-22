The Latest: Israeli troops raid home of Palestinian attacker

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on developments in Israel (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

A relative says Israeli troops have arrested the brother of a 20-year-old Palestinian who stabbed to death three members of an Israeli family.

The assailant, identified as Omar al-Abed, 20, had sneaked over the fence of the Israeli settlement of Halamish in the West Bank late Friday and infiltrated the family’s home, surprising them during a Sabbath dinner.

The army says the attacker killed a man and two of his children, while a woman was wounded. Al-Abed is hospitalized in Israel after being shot.

Ibrahim al-Abed, an uncle, says troops searched the family home in the village of Kobar on Saturday and arrested al-Abed’s brother Monir, 21.

In a Facebook post Friday, Omar al-Abed said he was avenging what he called Israel’s “desecration” of a Jerusalem shrine.

___

8:15 a.m.

Six people are dead after Israeli-Palestinian tensions over the Holy Land’s most contested shrine boiled over into violence.

Three Palestinians died in street clashes in Jerusalem and three Israelis in a stabbing attack at a West Bank settlement Friday.

After nightfall, a Palestinian sneaked into a home in the Israeli settlement of Halamish in the West Bank and stabbed to death three Israelis.

Earlier, several thousand Palestinians in Jerusalem and the West Bank clashed with Israeli troops, burning tires or throwing stones and firecrackers. Troops fired live rounds, rubber bullets and tear gas. Three Palestinians were killed and several dozen hospitalized with live or rubber bullet injuries.