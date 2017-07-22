Reward tops $100K: Where did it come from and who gets it?

ATLANTA (AP) — When two Georgia inmates escaped from a prison bus leaving two dead guards in their wake, the reward for information leading to their capture rose quickly.

Authorities say Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe overpowered their guards during a prison transfer on June 13 and used the guards’ guns to kill them before fleeing in a carjacked vehicle.

Authorities announced two days later that the reward had risen to $130,000. The inmates were caught hours later in Tennessee.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said that by the time they were caught, the reward had risen to $141,000. The money is being paid out to several people, but authorities declined to say exactly who’s getting it, saying the recipients wished to remain anonymous.