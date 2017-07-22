Rep. Hoyer says impasse over Russia sanctions bill resolved

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior House Democrat says congressional negotiators have reached an agreement on a sweeping Russia sanctions package, to punish Moscow for meddling in U.S. elections and belligerence toward Ukraine.

In a statement Saturday, Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland says lawmakers settled lingering issues with the bill, which also hits Iran and North Korea with economic penalties.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy has scheduled a vote early next week, before Congress departs for the August recess.

The Senate overwhelmingly passed a version of the bill that had only the Russia and Iran sanctions.

The White House has opposed part of the legislation mandating a congressional review if President Donald Trump seeks to ease the sanctions against Moscow.

But if Trump vetoes the legislation, he risks having his decision overturned by Congress.