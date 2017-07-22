Minneapolis shooting brings unwelcome attention to Somalis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An unarmed Australian woman’s fatal shooting by a Minneapolis police officer who is a Somali-American has turned an unwelcome spotlight on the city’s Somali community.

Negative comments have included former U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann’s recent statement that Officer Mohamed Noor was an “affirmative-action hire by the hijab-wearing mayor of Minneapolis.” She was making an apparent reference to the fact that Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges has worn a head scarf when meeting with leaders of the city’s Somali-American community.

Bachmann also suggested Noor may have shot Justine Damond for “cultural” reasons.

Police Chief Janee (juh-NAY’) Harteau (har-TOH’), who resigned Friday, said Noor’s race and ethnicity had nothing to do with the July 15 killing of the 40-year-old Damond, who was shot after she called 911 to report a possible rape.